New Skype Meet Lets You Make Video Calls Without the Faff of Signing Up

Skype has just launched a new feature that allows users to get in a video call without the need to create an account, while still granting access to the service’s full suite of features.

Perhaps sensing that it needed to do something in response to the rising popularity of Zoom, Skype has announced Skype Meet – a “simple, hassle-free way to connect” to whoever you want. You can generate a link to your call and send it over to your chosen call comrades. According to the website, the links don’t expire, so you don’t have to worry about them timing out if your dad didn’t get off his arse in time to respond.

If you have the Skype app already, clicking the link will connect you to the call using it – otherwise it’ll open up the Skype web client, meaning that if you’re calling someone who isn’t very tech savvy, you don’t have to talk them through downloading an app first before you can talk to them. It’s idiot-proof.

While Zoom requires an account if you want to do anything other than dipping into a call, closing off a host of features to encourage you to do so, Skype Meet lets you use all of the service’s features during the call. That includes recording your call, which will be stored for 30 days, blurring out your background because we all know that chores don’t exist on lockdown, and screen-sharing.

Introducing a simple, hassle-free way to connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx

— Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020

While Zoom saw a surge in users because of self-isolation and quarantine the world over, the service has had a number of security-related bumps in the road with online classes and meetings being hijacked. In response, Zoom has rolled out some common sense security measures, so we’ll see how they fare.

Whatever app or service is your chosen method of communication, we’ve got a bunch of tips to make using them all a whole lot easier. [Skype]