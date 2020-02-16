New South Wales goes from bushfires to flooding in a week

New South Wales has been delivered from fires straight into floods after heavy rains drenched the state over the past two days.

Startling before and after pictures taken by NSW south coast resident Kellie Smith show the bushland behind her house being torched and then flooded.

‘What a difference four weeks makes,’ tweeted journalist Libby-Jane Charleston along with the stunning side-by-side photographs.

The Currowan fire in the Shoalhaven region of the NSW south coast had been burning for two-and-a-half months since lightening sparked it off on November 26 last year.

But the fire that destroyed 312 homes and burnt out 499,621 hectares of bushland could not withstand Saturday’s downpour, with the NSW Rural Fire Service joyously tweeting the good news on Saturday night.

Stunning pictures of a fire-fall in the Blue Mountains taken on December 22 in the middle of the bushfire crisis have now been replaced by thundering falls over the sandstone escarpment.

Wentworth Falls, two suburbs down from the popular tourist location of Katoomba, is usually a modest trickle.

On Monday rare photos of Wentworth Falls emerged, transformed into a thundering, powerful waterfall.

Twitter user Kate also uploaded astonishing fire and flood contrast photos from her home on the NSW mid-north coast which quickly went viral being retweeted 851 times in just a few hours on Sunday evening.

The pictures show the same patch of suburban gardens with a verandah bordered by a long row of tall trees and a couple of banana plants.

‘From one extreme to another,’ Kate tweeted.

The banana trees somehow survived the fire and put forth healthy heads of new green leaves that bobbed above the grey flood in the second picture.

‘How tough are those banana plants?’ joked one Twitter user.

‘Indestructible,’ Kate replied.

‘Sorry … I was praying the rains would come and put the fires out. I may have overdone it just a little,’ tweeted Karen-Lynn.

‘Prayers don’t do anything, so I wouldn’t blame yourself,’ replied Pete B.

Kate also posted comparison shots of a burnt row of spikey pandanus on blackened grasslands from November compared to lush green vegetation and a running brown flood in February.

‘It is great for us but honestly its low-key flooding and is meant to rain for the next week,’ she tweeted on Friday.

In an amazing twist of weather irony, one person managed to snap a picture of a roadside LED sign warning of bushfire danger – that was nearly submerged by floods.

The picture was quickly uploaded to news sharing website Reddit with the apt headline ‘Australia summed up’.

‘Like the sign, Australia keeps hanging on to life, in the midst of adversity,’ wrote Redditor Doxedon.

‘Those c**ts and their hoses!’ joked Redditor Manueljs