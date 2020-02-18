New South Wales RFS deny claims hero firefighter Paul Parker was fired over viral rant against PM

New South Wales’ Rural Fire Service say the firefighter who made headlines for abusing Prime Minister Scott Morrison on camera is still a member and has not been dismissed.

The volunteer fire fighter delivered a rant to a camera crew at the roadside in Nelligen on the state’s south coast at the height of the bushfire crisis in early January.

In the viral clip, Mr Parker told Scott Morrison ‘to get f***ed’ before he collapsed on the grass.

He had since claimed he was sacked over his controversial comments, sparking an online campaign to restore his job which amassed which thousands of signatures.

However, the RFS has denied Mr Parker was fired and says any reports he had been let go were false.

‘The NSW RFS is aware of reports concerning the status of volunteer member Paul Parker from the Nelligen area. We can confirm Paul remains a member of the NSW RFS and has not been dismissed,’ NSW RFS said on Twitter on Monday morning.

The NSW RFS had confirmed the firefighter had been asked to stand down from duty, but denied it was related to his comments.

On Sunday Mr Parker said he had been told by a brigade chief that he was ‘finished’ because of his verbal tirade.

‘There were comments with gestures and arm movements saying that I’m finished – (that) it’s all over,’ he said on The Project.

‘Another captain from another brigade within Batemans Bay come out and I asked him ”what’s going on?”

‘He said ”you’re finished because of your allegations and foul language against the prime minister of the country while representing the RFS”.

‘I didn’t know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation but apparently you can.’

Mr Parker also explained the reasoning behind his televised outburst, saying it was a response to Mr Morrison’s earlier comment that rural firefighters should not be paid.

Since taking time off from the RFS following the fiery outburst to camera, Australians have donated hundreds of dollars to his bar tab at his local pub in the small village west of Batemans Bay.

Publican Joel Alvey told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Everyone has been a great support by donating money for Paul.’

Donors have left money to shout Mr Parker a schooner, while some cash has been given directly to the hotel.

Mr Alvey said there was about $500 donated by Thursday and an additional $200 had been given on Friday morning following heightened media attention.

The publican, who was an RFS member for the past 20 years, said Mr Parker visits the hotel ‘quite regularly’.

Mr Alvey thinks Australians were keen to throw their support behind the firefighter because he ‘said the words everyone was thinking at that time’.

‘That’s Paul, he says what he thinks,’ Mr Alvey explained.

‘We already had a couple of weeks of fire and that was the breaking point. Everyone who was in that truck was feeling the same way.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the RFS for further comment.