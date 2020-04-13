New study suggests ferrets can serve as candidate for evaluating COVID-19 drugs, vaccines

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Xinhua) — A new study published on Wednesday suggests that ferrets can serve as candidate animal model for evaluating antiviral drugs and vaccines for COVID-19.

The virus that causes COVID-19 replicates poorly in dogs, pigs, chickens and ducks, but efficiently in ferrets and cats, according to the study published on Science magazine.

The new coronavirus is thought to have originated in bats. However, the intermediate animal sources of the virus are unknown, said the magazine, adding that which animal can be used most precisely to model the efficacy of control measures in humans remains a question.

To address this challenge, researchers led by Chen Hualan, professor of Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, Chinese Academy Agricultural Sciences, evaluated the susceptibility of different model laboratory animals, as well as companion and domestic animals, to the virus.

Their study focused on ferrets, dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, and ducks.

The researchers delivered viral isolates to the animals intranasally or via the trachea, and then measured the extent of replication in various tissue sites.

They found the new coronavirus replicates poorly in all but ferrets and cats. In ferrets and older cats, it replicates in the upper respiratory tract, not the lung.

In studies of airborne transmission, they found the new coronavirus was poorly transmissible in ferrets, but it transmitted via air in cats, particularly in juvenile cats, according to Science.

The research is of great importance to COVID-19 virus tracing, Chen told Xinhua in an interview. The fact that the virus “replicates efficiently in the upper respiratory tract of ferrets makes them a candidate for evaluating antiviral drugs or vaccine candidates,” Chen added.

As cats are highly susceptible to the virus, they should be closely monitored in epidemic areas, to prevent them from becoming a possible new host for the virus, Chen said.