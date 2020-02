BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The number of new suspected cases of the novel coronavirus infection on the Chinese mainland dropped for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, according to figures from the National Health Commission.

The commission said Wednesday it received reports of 3,971 new suspected cases on Tuesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, compared with 5,072 cases reported on Monday and 5,173 on Sunday.