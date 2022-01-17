New tax rules will penalize every driver who owns a diesel or gasoline car.

Changes to the Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) will raise rates for everyone starting in April, regardless of whether they own a petrol or diesel vehicle, with drivers being more affected by the ‘type of vehicle’ they purchase.

Drivers of petrol and diesel cars have been warned that they will be penalized under new tax rules that will take effect in April.

According to Sean Kemple, a spokesperson for Close Brothers Motor Finance, all petrol and diesel car owners will see their VED rates rise starting in April due to changes to the Vehicle Excise Duty (VED).

VED rates for vehicles that emit more than 255 gkm of CO2 pollution will rise to £2,365, affecting those with models that produce a lot of air pollution the most.

The increase is a whopping £120 over the current rate for 2021, which may be a setback for families who rely on their automobiles.

Mr Kemple has also warned of the “challenge” that drivers will face as they transition to electric vehicles.

As more drivers abandon their existing petrol and diesel cars, he said the government would need to “offset” tax revenues.

“You can see the incentive from a tax perspective of road tax and benefit in kind moving towards lower emission vehicles,” he told Express.

“It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.”

“The question then becomes how does the government offset those tax revenues against what they would have received from gasoline and diesel vehicles?”

“What you see then is consumers of gasoline and diesel being penalized, in their opinion, by the type of vehicle they are purchasing.”

The increase in VED will take effect on April 1, 2022.

The changes were first announced in the Autumn Budget last year.