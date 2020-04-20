New to gardening? Here’s where to start

Has lockdown given you horticultural aspirations? Our gardening expert has some suggestions

I think some of you might be new round here. Until now, for those fortunate enough to have a garden, it has probably been used mostly on the warmest days: hanging out washing, a ballgame, perhaps an Easter egg hunt, and maybe not much more. But now it is your vital playground: it allows you to breathe, to look up and out, in these confined times.

What should you be doing with this space? The answer is gardening gently. Messy gardens are rich in habitats; all those rotting leaves and old twigs are someone else’s home. So rather than sweep it clean, it is more of a case of ordering it so that it’s a space for you and all the others.

Everything you tidy needs to go somewhere, and that’s not a bin bag – it’s the compost heap, if you have one. Perhaps it’s time to empty your compost bin, as the bottom may be full of rich material. If it’s still quite rough, spread it under trees and bushes, where it can further rot; if it’s fine, use it for empty beds and to top-dress pots and containers. Don’t worry if you don’t have a bin: as long as it’s just garden waste, you can create a heap. If you’ve got lots of dead woody material, you could make a dead hedge, an amazing habitat for insects and amphibians.

Next, tackle weeds: the RHS has a good identification guide, though, to me, half the plants on it are useful ones. Nettles and cleavers are good medicinal foods; Japanese knotweed and bittercress are a delicacy in my mind; and dandelions and celandine are important food sources for early pollinators. If you can, let them flower before it’s off with their heads.

The point, however, is that all of these will take over if you let them. Until you get a little more experience, it can be difficult differentiating between a weed seedling and something you might want. Weeds tend to germinate thickly, so a dense swathe of seedlings is more likely to be weeds. Pull out half and leave the rest to see what they become (weeds grow quickly and soon show their true nature).

Weed seedlings compost easily; they will rot and make excellent food for the soil. Larger pernicious weeds, such as dock, nettles and bindweed, as well as dandelions, will need to be rotted down in a bucket of water first. It smells awful, but is nutrient-rich and can be poured on to the compost. Don’t let energy out of your system: the compost bin is your new bank and you want it full and maturing for future returns.