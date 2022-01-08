New travel regulations have been implemented in another popular European vacation destination.

CYPRUS is the latest country to impose new travel restrictions on British visitors.

Because the UK is on Cyprus’ red list as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of Covid, Brits planning to visit must adhere to new rules.

From today, all visitors to Cyprus aged 12 and up must fill out an online form and have a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of departure.

Travellers must then pay between €15 and €19 for a second PCR test as soon as they arrive in Cyprus.

British citizens must self-isolate in their lodgings until they receive their test results, which should arrive within three hours.

If the test is positive, they must remain in isolation until the Ministry of Health issues instructions.

If the PCR test at the airport is negative, British citizens must perform daily self-tests for five days.

They must contact the Ministry of Health if any of the test results are positive.

They must have a rapid test at a Ministry of Health mobile unit after they have been in Cyprus for 72 hours and have negative self-test results from the previous days.

For those who present a boarding pass at the testing site, this is free.

Children under the age of 12 are not subjected to the tests.

While Cyprus has imposed stricter travel restrictions, Germany has today lifted the UK travel ban, which was imposed only weeks ago.

If visitors are fully vaccinated, they will no longer need to be quarantined or have a negative Covid test.

All non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom is still prohibited in France.

Pre-departure tests could be phased out as soon as this week, saving families over £100.

We’ve compiled a list of Covid travel rules for popular vacation spots.