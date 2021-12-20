New travel restrictions in France and Germany are forcing disappointed British tourists to postpone their Christmas vacations.

New travel restrictions in France and Germany are forcing disgruntled British tourists to postpone their Christmas vacations.

Over the weekend, new travel rules for British tourists were implemented in Germany and France, causing families to postpone visits to loved ones or vacations over the holidays.

Britons who had planned to travel to Europe for Christmas have expressed their dissatisfaction with new travel restrictions, which have forced them to cancel their plans.

As the number of Omicron cases rises, holidaymakers’ hopes of a festive getaway to the continent were dashed when France and then Germany tightened travel restrictions from the UK.

The French government banned UK tourists from entering from 11 p.m. on Friday, with the exception of French nationals and their families, as well as British residents.

Since Sunday night, only German citizens, residents, and their families have been permitted to enter Germany, resulting in thousands of British tourists canceling their Christmas plans.

Matty White, a producer for BBC Radio 6 Music, was scheduled to fly to Munich with his wife Karin, 37, and two sons, Leo, 11, and Max, seven, on December 23 to spend Christmas in a cottage with about 25 family members.

They were scheduled to spend a week in Paris before returning to England on January 2, but Mr White, of Manchester, estimates that they have already lost about £1,000 of the trip’s estimated £4,000 cost.

“This year would have been especially poignant,” Mr White said.

“My father-in-law passed away a few months ago.

It would have been the first Christmas without him, and it was critical that we all get together to show our support.

“As a result, it’s especially difficult for my wife and her mother, who had hoped to bring her entire family together after losing her husband.”

“The plan was to leave Germany on the 27th because we’d had a difficult year – I lost my father to coronavirus this year – and take the train to Paris.

“We had reserved an Airbnb for a week and had purchased Disneyland tickets for our children, which we planned to give as a Christmas present on Christmas morning.

“We had to cancel everything.”

“At one point, the UK Infosurhoy uk news summary was banned in only two countries around the world.”

New travel restrictions in France and Germany force frustrated UK tourists to cancel Christmas holidays