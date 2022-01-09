New travel rules explained as PCR tests are phased out in Scotland, according to Covid.

Covid Scotland explains new travel rules as PCR tests are phased out.

The requirement to take a pre-departure test was abolished in the early hours of this morning, but what does this mean for Scots planning vacations abroad?

The Scottish Government has confirmed that Scots’ travel rules will be altered, but what does this mean for anyone planning a trip abroad or into Scotland?

The rules have changed as a result of Scottish Government officials confirming that pre-departure Covid tests, the requirement to self-isolate, and mandatory PCR tests were reinstated in December to combat the spread of the omicron variant, but that these regulations are now considered “less necessary” because the omicron variant has become the dominant strain in the UK.

The following rules are now in effect as a result of the changes:

The NHS-provided lateral flow tests cannot be used for day two testing.

You can find information on where to buy post-travel lateral flow tests here.

From 0400 on 10 January, the four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to approve vaccine certificates for a further 16 countries and territories, allowing quarantine-free travel to Scotland.

Bhutan, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Fiji, Iraq and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Palau, Paraguay, Solomon Islands, The Gambia, Uzbekistan, North Cyprus, and Papua New Guinea are among them.

People traveling to Scotland will no longer be required to take pre-departure Covid tests, which were reintroduced for travel to Scotland in December to try to prevent the spread of Omicron cases.

Because Omicron is now the most common variant in Scotland and the United Kingdom, the Scottish Government has announced that these tests, as well as the requirement for those arriving in Scotland to self-isolate until they receive a negative result, will be phased out for those under the age of 18 or those who have been fully jabbed.

People returning to Scotland from abroad will still be required to take a ‘Day 2’ test within 48 hours of their arrival.

However, beginning on Sunday, January 9, less expensive lateral flow tests can be used instead of more expensive PCR tests.