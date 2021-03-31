New Tunisia’s counterterrorism strategy to be ready in November 2021

TUNIS, March 30 (Xinhua) — The new strategy to fight terrorism and violent extremism in Tunisia will be ready in November 2021, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Tuesday.

Tunisia’s National Counterterrorism Commission is currently discussing the old national strategy with an aim to revise it and to make it adapt to the new situation in the country, President of Tunisia’s National Counterterrorism Commission Mounir Ksiksi was quoted by the TAP as saying.

“We need to focus more on prevention by identifying the causes leading to terrorism, such as individual and social precariousness,” Ksiksi said on the sidelines of a workshop held in Tunis on the fight against violent extremism in the field of social advancement.

He also emphasized the role of the Ministries of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research in raising awareness of the dangers of this phenomenon.

“National organizations, constitutional bodies and other stakeholders will also be involved in this strategy,” Ksiksi said.

He stressed that dealing with the issue of terrorism and extremism from an educational and social perspective is much better than dealing with them with a purely security approach. Enditem