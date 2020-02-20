New U.S. sanctions won’t hurt Moscow’s ties with Caracas: Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The Kremlin denied Wednesday that new U.S. sanctions against a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosneft oil company would hurt relations between Russia and Venezuela.

“On the contrary, they are developing and will continue to develop,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“As for the company, it has already stated that it intends to consider the possibility of protecting its interests in court,” he added.

The United States on Tuesday blacklisted Rosneft Trading S.A., a Swiss subsidiary of Rosneft, and its board chairman Didier Casimiro, accusing the company of supplying Venezuelan oil to world markets.