New UK Streaming Site for Films Directed by Women

We’re not short on streaming sites in the UK, but we quite like a new one that’s sprung up this week.

She Does Filmz (not mad keen on the name, mind you) only offers films directed by women.

The site was set up by a group of film fans who were disappointed to learn that female filmmakers get 67 per cent less distribution than men. That is absolutely ridiculous, and is apparently “true of film schools, right the way up to big studios.”

You can’t tell us that’s not systemic sexism. Unless you’re an idiot who thinks women are innately worse at filmmaking, in which case you should probably get off this site and go back to /r/TheRedPill (no, we’re not linking it).

The site costs $6.99 a month (our press release says £6.99 but all the site’s prices are in dollars currently) and offers a free 7-day trial so you can give it a go.

Films apparently include “iconic classics” and “modern gems,” although to be completely honest we couldn’t find much we’d heard of (not only because the site probably doesn’t have the budget for the big names like Booksmart or Wonder Woman, but also because there aren’t anywhere near enough films being directed by women in the first place).

Nonetheless, there are some really intriguing titles on there, and it’s well worth your time to take up a trial subscription and try a few.