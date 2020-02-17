New Valentine’s Day street art in style of Banksy appears in his home city of Bristol

Banksy appears to have created a new masterpiece in the spirit of Valentine’s Day after a picture of a little girl firing a catapult full of flowers appeared in Bristol.

Residents in the Barton Hill area of the city woke up to the artwork sprayed on the side of a house this morning.

Banksy, who has never revealed his identity, has yet to claim ownership – although the piece bears all of his hallmarks.

Kelly Woodruff helps manage the rented home which the piece is now displayed on.

The 37-year-old said she only became aware of the new addition after a friend tagged her in a Facebook post showing the artwork.

She said: ‘We’ve been down here all day and it’s just been a complete buzz of excitement.

‘There’s so many people coming and enjoying it, taking pictures, it’s fantastic.

‘There’s been a lot of debate if it is a Banksy or not. Most people I’ve spoken to think it 100 per cent is and they’re naming it the Valentine’s Banksy.

‘It’s incredible and beautiful.’

Mrs Woodruff said it had come on the 67th birthday of her father, Edwin Simons, who owns the family rental business.

She also said the family were looking to get glass to cover the art to preserve it but said Bristol City Council was unable to offer any help.

She added: ‘My slight worry is, we’ve got this Storm Dennis coming on the weekend, so I really want to try and protect the roses.’

The Bristol Somali Community Association was among the first to post photos of the artwork on social media.

It tweeted: ‘Today in Barton Hill, we woke up with this remarkable mural art painted on one of the houses of the area.

‘We hope it’s Banksy’s work. Come and have a look yourself. Whoever painted, it’s worth admiring their creativity. Thank you.’

The Bristol-based graffitist is known to create his masterpieces under the cover of darkness – leaving the scene before anyone can spot him in action.

He often confirms the artworks by posting images of them on Instagram or his website but the latest piece has not yet appeared on either.

Banksy’s last mural appeared in Birmingham in December, with residents elated the street artist chose their city for his next piece.

Like today’s Valentine’s work, it too had a festive theme, portraying a homeless man on a bench being pulled along by a herd of reindeer.

The reindeer mural, painted on a brick wall in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter appeared in mid-December and is designed to draw attention to homelessness.

A video posted on Banksy’s Instagram page said: ‘God bless Birmingham.’