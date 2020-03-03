New virus cases test Australia’s readiness

Australia’s efforts to contain the coronavirus have suffered a blow after the first person-to-person transmissions in the country, potentially influencing daily gestures like greetings.

The sister of an infected man recently returned from Iran and a health worker, both in Sydney, were confirmed on Monday as having the first locally-acquired infections.

These two cases, along with Tasmania’s first positive brought the nation’s confirmed cases to 33 one day after the first death from the disease.

James Kwan, 78, died in a Perth hospital. He and his wife were among the evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and both fell ill after being taken to Darwin for quarantine.

As the number of virus cases grew, Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy issued a stern warning, stating “it’s no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in”.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Monday urged people to stop shaking hands and instead opt for a pat on the back.

“No hand-shaking,” he said. “It’s very automatic but don’t do it.”

Efforts will now focus on quickly isolating newly-infected people and dissuading or banning Australians from heading to virus hotspots.

Italy and South Korea are among the countries the government will keep a close eye on. People returning from those countries will need to monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival.

Prof Murphy said, however, the situation in Iran was different as alarm bells had been ringing after more than 60 deaths from about 1500 cases.

Iran joined mainland China as the two countries from where arrivals will be denied entry for 14 days, except for citizens and permanent residents.

The federal government will also look at strict new powers under biosecurity laws which could be used to detain people with the virus.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said the government could bar people and large groups from attending public places and authorities would be able to quarantine an entire building.

Globally there have been more than 88,500 infections and more than 3000 deaths spanning 67 countries and regions.

The health emergency has seen stock markets plunge across the world, triggering fears of a global recession.

The Australian market on Monday closed down almost one per cent, which was a vast improvement on the dive of more than three per cent in previous trading.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said he would met with Reserve Bank heads to discuss the impact on the economy.

“This is a health crisis, not a financial crisis, but it is a health crisis with very significant economic implications,” Mr Morrison told parliament.