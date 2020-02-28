New virus has infected 81,000 globally, caused 2,700…

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 81,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:
– Mainland China: 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
– Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
– Macao: 10 cases
– South Korea: 1,261 cases, 11 deaths
– Japan: 885 cases, including 705 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 7 deaths
– Italy: 323 cases, 11 deaths
– Iran: 139 cases, 19 deaths
– Singapore: 93
– United States: 57
– Thailand: 40
– Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death
– Bahrain: 26
– Australia: 23
– Malaysia: 22
– Kuwait: 18
– France: 17 cases, 2 deaths
– Germany: 21
– Vietnam: 16
– United Arab Emirates: 13
– United Kingdom: 13
– Spain: 12
– Canada: 11
– Russia: 5
– Iraq: 5
– Oman: 4
– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
– India: 3
– Israel: 2
– Croatia: 2
– Austria: 2
– Lebanon: 2
– Belgium: 1
– Nepal: 1
– Sri Lanka: 1
– Sweden: 1
– Cambodia: 1
– Finland: 1
– Egypt: 1
– Algeria: 1
– Afghanistan: 1
– Switzerland: 1
– Brazil 1