New virus has infected 81,000 globally, caused 2,700…

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 81,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

– Mainland China: 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

– Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths

– Macao: 10 cases

– South Korea: 1,261 cases, 11 deaths

– Japan: 885 cases, including 705 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 7 deaths

– Italy: 323 cases, 11 deaths

– Iran: 139 cases, 19 deaths

– Singapore: 93

– United States: 57

– Thailand: 40

– Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death

– Bahrain: 26

– Australia: 23

– Malaysia: 22

– Kuwait: 18

– France: 17 cases, 2 deaths

– Germany: 21

– Vietnam: 16

– United Arab Emirates: 13

– United Kingdom: 13

– Spain: 12

– Canada: 11

– Russia: 5

– Iraq: 5

– Oman: 4

– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

– India: 3

– Israel: 2

– Croatia: 2

– Austria: 2

– Lebanon: 2

– Belgium: 1

– Nepal: 1

– Sri Lanka: 1

– Sweden: 1

– Cambodia: 1

– Finland: 1

– Egypt: 1

– Algeria: 1

– Afghanistan: 1

– Switzerland: 1

– Brazil 1