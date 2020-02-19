New virus has infected more than 73,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:

– Mainland China: 1,868 deaths among 72,436 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

– Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death

– Macao: 10

– Japan: 610 cases, including 542 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

– Singapore: 81 cases

– Thailand: 35

– South Korea: 31

– Malaysia: 22

– Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death

– Vietnam: 16 cases

– Germany: 16

– United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

– Australia: 14 cases

– France: 12 cases, 1 death

– United Kingdom: 9 cases

– United Arab Emirates: 9

– Canada: 8

– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

– India: 3 cases

– Italy: 3

– Russia: 2

– Spain: 2

– Belgium: 1

– Nepal: 1

– Sri Lanka: 1

– Sweden: 1

– Cambodia: 1

– Finland: 1

– Egypt: 1