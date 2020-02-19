New virus has infected more than 73,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:
– Mainland China: 1,868 deaths among 72,436 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
– Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death
– Macao: 10
– Japan: 610 cases, including 542 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
– Singapore: 81 cases
– Thailand: 35
– South Korea: 31
– Malaysia: 22
– Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death
– Vietnam: 16 cases
– Germany: 16
– United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
– Australia: 14 cases
– France: 12 cases, 1 death
– United Kingdom: 9 cases
– United Arab Emirates: 9
– Canada: 8
– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
– India: 3 cases
– Italy: 3
– Russia: 2
– Spain: 2
– Belgium: 1
– Nepal: 1
– Sri Lanka: 1
– Sweden: 1
– Cambodia: 1
– Finland: 1
– Egypt: 1