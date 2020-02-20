New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:
– Mainland China: 2,004 deaths among 74,185 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
_Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths
– Macao: 10
– Japan: 702 cases, including 621 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
– Singapore: 84
– South Korea: 51
– Thailand: 35
– Malaysia: 22
– Taiwan: 23 cases, 1 death
– Vietnam: 16
– Germany: 16
– United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
– Australia: 14
– France: 12 cases, 1 death
– United Kingdom: 9
– United Arab Emirates: 9
– Canada: 8
– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
– India: 3
– Italy: 3
– Russia: 2
– Spain: 2
– Iran: 2
– Belgium: 1
– Nepal: 1
– Sri Lanka: 1
– Sweden: 1
– Cambodia: 1
– Finland: 1