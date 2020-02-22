New virus has infected more than 76,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:
– Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
– Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths
– Macao: 10
– Japan: 739 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths
– South Korea: 204, 2 deaths
– Singapore: 86
– Thailand: 35
– Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death
– Malaysia: 22
– Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths
– Australia: 17
– Vietnam: 16
– Germany: 16
– United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
– France: 12 cases, 1 death
– United Kingdom: 9
– United Arab Emirates: 9
– Canada: 9
– Italy: 6
– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
– India: 3
– Russia: 2
– Spain: 2
– Belgium: 1
– Nepal: 1
– Sri Lanka: 1
– Sweden: 1
– Cambodia: 1
– Finland: 1
– Egypt: 1