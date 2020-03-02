New virus: More than 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead

A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority:

– Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

– Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths

– Macao: 10 cases

– South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths

– Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

– Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths

– Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

– France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths

– Germany: 130 cases

– Singapore: 106

– United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths

– Spain: 71

– Kuwait: 56

– Bahrain: 47

– Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death

– Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death

– United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

– Malaysia: 29

– Australia: 24 cases, 1 death

– Canada: 24

– Switzerland: 24

– Iraq: 21

– United Arab Emirates: 21

– Norway: 19

– Vietnam: 16

– Sweden: 14

– Austria: 14

– Israel: 10

– Lebanon: 10

– Netherlands: 10

– Belgium: 8

– Croatia: 8

– Greece: 7

– Finland: 6

– Oman: 6

– India: 5

– Russia: 5

– Denmark: 4

– Mexico: 4

– Pakistan: 4

– Algeria: 3

– Czech Republic 3

– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

– Qatar: 3

– Romania: 3

– Belarus: 2

– Brazil: 2

– Egypt: 2

– Georgia: 2

– Indonesia: 2

– Afghanistan: 1

– Andorra: 1

– Armenia 1

– Azerbaijan: 1

– Cambodia: 1

– Dominican Republic 1

– Ecuador: 1

– Estonia: 1

– Iceland: 1

– Ireland: 1

– Lithuania: 1

– Monaco: 1

– Nepal: 1

– New Zealand: 1

– Nigeria: 1

– North Macedonia: 1

– Portugal: 1

– San Marino: 1

– Sri Lanka: 1