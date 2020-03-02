New virus: More than 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead

A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority:
– Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
– Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths
– Macao: 10 cases
– South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths
– Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths
– Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths
– Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths
– France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths
– Germany: 130 cases
– Singapore: 106
– United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths
– Spain: 71
– Kuwait: 56
– Bahrain: 47
– Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death
– Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death
– United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death
– Malaysia: 29
– Australia: 24 cases, 1 death
– Canada: 24
– Switzerland: 24
– Iraq: 21
– United Arab Emirates: 21
– Norway: 19
– Vietnam: 16
– Sweden: 14
– Austria: 14
– Israel: 10
– Lebanon: 10
– Netherlands: 10
– Belgium: 8
– Croatia: 8
– Greece: 7
– Finland: 6
– Oman: 6
– India: 5
– Russia: 5
– Denmark: 4
– Mexico: 4
– Pakistan: 4
– Algeria: 3
– Czech Republic 3
– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
– Qatar: 3
– Romania: 3
– Belarus: 2
– Brazil: 2
– Egypt: 2
– Georgia: 2
– Indonesia: 2
– Afghanistan: 1
– Andorra: 1
– Armenia 1
– Azerbaijan: 1
– Cambodia: 1
– Dominican Republic 1
– Ecuador: 1
– Estonia: 1
– Iceland: 1
– Ireland: 1
– Lithuania: 1
– Monaco: 1
– Nepal: 1
– New Zealand: 1
– Nigeria: 1
– North Macedonia: 1
– Portugal: 1
– San Marino: 1
– Sri Lanka: 1