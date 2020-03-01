New virus: Over 86,000 infected globally, over 2,900…

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:
– Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
– Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
– Macao: 10 cases
– South Korea: 3,736 cases, 18 deaths
– Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths
– Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths
– Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths
– Singapore: 102
– France: 100 cases, 2 deaths
– Germany: 66
– United States: 62 cases, 1 death
– Spain: 46
– Kuwait: 45
– Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death
– Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death
– Bahrain: 38
– Malaysia: 29
– Australia: 23
– United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death
– Canada: 20
– United Arab Emirates: 19
– Vietnam: 16
– Norway: 15
– Iraq: 13
– Sweden: 13
– Switzerland: 10
– Greece: 7
– Lebanon: 7
– Netherlands: 7
– Croatia: 6
– Oman: 6
– Austria: 5
– Israel: 5
– Russia: 5
– Mexico: 4
– Pakistan: 4
– Finland: 3
– India: 3
– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
– Romania: 3
– Brazil: 2
– Denmark: 2
– Georgia: 2
– Algeria: 1
– Afghanistan: 1
– Armenia 1
– Azerbaijan: 1
– Belarus: 1
– Belgium: 1
– Cambodia: 1
– Ecuador: 1
– Egypt: 1
– Estonia: 1
– Iceland: 1
– Ireland: 1
– Lithuania: 1
– Monaco: 1
– Nepal: 1
– New Zealand: 1
– Nigeria: 1
– North Macedonia: 1
– Qatar: 1
– San Marino: 1
– Sri Lanka: 1