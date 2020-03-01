New virus: Over 86,000 infected globally, over 2,900…

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

– Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

– Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

– Macao: 10 cases

– South Korea: 3,736 cases, 18 deaths

– Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

– Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

– Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

– Singapore: 102

– France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

– Germany: 66

– United States: 62 cases, 1 death

– Spain: 46

– Kuwait: 45

– Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

– Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

– Bahrain: 38

– Malaysia: 29

– Australia: 23

– United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death

– Canada: 20

– United Arab Emirates: 19

– Vietnam: 16

– Norway: 15

– Iraq: 13

– Sweden: 13

– Switzerland: 10

– Greece: 7

– Lebanon: 7

– Netherlands: 7

– Croatia: 6

– Oman: 6

– Austria: 5

– Israel: 5

– Russia: 5

– Mexico: 4

– Pakistan: 4

– Finland: 3

– India: 3

– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

– Romania: 3

– Brazil: 2

– Denmark: 2

– Georgia: 2

– Algeria: 1

– Afghanistan: 1

– Armenia 1

– Azerbaijan: 1

– Belarus: 1

– Belgium: 1

– Cambodia: 1

– Ecuador: 1

– Egypt: 1

– Estonia: 1

– Iceland: 1

– Ireland: 1

– Lithuania: 1

– Monaco: 1

– Nepal: 1

– New Zealand: 1

– Nigeria: 1

– North Macedonia: 1

– Qatar: 1

– San Marino: 1

– Sri Lanka: 1