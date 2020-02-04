New Wallabies coach Rennie’s revelations

MAJOR POINTS FROM NEW WALLABIES COACH DAVE RENNIE’S FIRST MEDIA CONFERENCE:

* Explosive athletes required – Rennie is targeting powerful, explosive and well-conditioned athletes to play the high tempo game he wants

* No picking on reputation – Rennie says form, not reputation, is what will determine the make-up of his Wallabies team, and that extends to captain Michael Hooper

* Age is no barrier – Aware of the emerging crop of Junior Wallabies set to graduate to Super Rugby after Australia’s march to the 2019 World Under 20s final, Rennie says if players are good enough, they will be old enough to make the Test team

* No copying new world champions South Africa’s selection policy -The Springboks recalled several overseas-based players in 2019, but Rennie has emphasised his preference for picking from Australian Super sides

* Beware of Ireland – Australia’s first two Tests under Rennie in July will be at home against Ireland. Rennie expects a big challenge, as leading provincial side Leinster are monstering their opposition.