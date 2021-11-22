New Waukesha parade video shows a terrifying SUV speeding past families as a mother recalls “running for our lives.”

On Sunday, a WISCONSIN mother caught video of a driver plowing an SUV into a holiday parade.

The woman was at the Waukesha Christmas Parade with her three-year-old daughter and two sisters when they heard gunshots and “ran for our lives.”

“All of a sudden, I hear people screaming and running, and when I look up, everyone is running, and someone says, ‘He got a gun,’ and everyone starts bolting towards the front door of my sister’s complex.”

The tipster, who wishes to remain anonymous, told The Sun exclusively that it was “pure panic.”

“Everyone is just running for their lives,” she continued.

We believe the man who just drove through the parade has a gun, and he’s now on the loose, shooting around, and the situation has escalated to an active shooter situation.”

The mother recalls grabbing her daughter quickly to protect her and how everyone was fleeing to her sister’s complex for safety.

“Everyone was clutching their children and family members were running into the building trying to squeeze in,” she said. “And someone was yelling, ‘he got a gun, he got a gun.'”

“Children are crying, and people are screaming.”

It’s a complete nightmare.”

EDWARD BROOKS, DARRELL

After being detained by Waukesha cops, Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, was named as a suspect on Monday.

“We see this red SUV zoom past all of us, barely missing a photographer, barely missing children, barely missing my sister who is sitting on the curb,” the mother explained.

“He just keeps going, and no one knows what’s going on.”

In Sunday’s horror, more than 40 people were injured, including 12 children, as families and performers gathered to celebrate an annual holiday event.

Following the rampage, 18 children were treated at Wisconsin Children’s Hospital on Monday, according to officials.

As the SUV sped away, cops opened fire on it.

Officers later swooped on a Milwaukee address where the SUV that went on the rampage was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle’s front end was crumpled all the way up to the windscreen, and the bumper and license plate were hanging off.

Brooks was detained there, and as he was being taken into custody, he reportedly complained of a sore shoulder.

His videos are available on YouTube, and one of them appears to feature the same car that plowed into the parade.

The first three letters of the license plate ADP, as well as the vehicle’s description, match what was allegedly heard on the radio…

