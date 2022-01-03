New wave fears are growing as Pakistan’s daily cases reach a two-month high.

For the first time since October, the Omicron outbreak has pushed single-day infections above 700.

KARACHI

Pakistan reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest daily figure in over two months, as officials worry about a fifth virus wave.

According to Health Ministry data, there were 708 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1.29 million, including nearly 28,400 deaths.

The daily total is four times higher than it was at the end of November, and it is the first time it has surpassed 700 since 733 infections were reported in October.

Officials have issued a warning that the coronavirus omicron variant is causing an increase in infections in the country.

As the number of cases surpassed 500 for the fourth day in a row on Sunday, Asad Umar, the minister in charge of Pakistan’s COVID-19 response, stated that authorities have “clear evidence” of a new virus wave.

He said a spike “has been expected for the last few weeks” and that genome sequencing shows a “rising proportion of omicron cases,” particularly in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and commercial hub, with a population of nearly 20 million people.

According to official data, Pakistan, which has a population of over 220 million people, has given first vaccine doses to 96 million people and has fully vaccinated over 70 million people.