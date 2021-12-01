New WHO travel advice for people over 60 is explained, as the body warns against the Omicron Covid variant.

Travel advice for people over the age of 60: The World Health Organization explains its new guidelines as it warns against the Omicron Covid variant.

According to the WHO, older people should avoid traveling to areas where the variant is spreading because of an “increased risk of severe Covid-19.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised that people over the age of 60 delay travel to areas where the Omicron variant is spread in the community.

According to the advice issued by the travel body on Tuesday 30 November, older people should not travel to destinations where the variant is spreading due to an “increased risk of severe Covid-19.”

As a result of the new “super-variant” detected around the world, countries around the world are tightening border restrictions.

No, that is not the case.

Travel to areas with community transmission is also recommended for those who are sick or have comorbidities, such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.

Those who haven’t been vaccinated or haven’t had Covid are in the same boat.

"Persons who are ill, have not been fully vaccinated, or do not have proof of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and are at increased risk of developing severe disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older, or those with comorbidities that present an increased risk of severe Covid-19 (e.g. heart disease, cancer, and diabetes), should be advised to postpone travel to areas with community transmission," according to the WHO.

As the variant spreads around the world, more cases of Omicron community transmission are being reported every day.

According to the Dutch health ministry, who discovered the variant in samples taken on November 19, the variant was present in Europe at least ten days ago.

Omicron has been discovered in the majority of Europe, as well as Australia, Japan, Canada, and the Caribbean.

In response to the Omicron outbreak, the UK government has not updated its travel advice for people aged 60 and up, despite WHO advice.

I’ve requested a response from the Department of Health and Social Care.

Insurers are likely to factor the advice into premiums for senior travelers.

Some insurers impose an age limit on policies and charge a higher premium for travelers over the age of 60.

New WHO travel advice for people over 60 is explained, as the body warns against the Omicron Covid variant.

