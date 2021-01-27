New x-ray machines to speed up services at Fiji’s health facilities

SUVA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Fiji’s embrace of digital technology has changed lives of Fijians in ways few once imagined and the 22 new x-ray machines will speed up services at Fiji’s health care facilities, Fiji’s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the handover of the 22 new portable x-ray machines for the health facilities on Wednesday, Bainimarama said more areas of Fiji are covered by mobile broadband services than ever and the rates have never been more affordable.

He added that more government services are online now and more Fijians are making online payments and even starting digitally-driven businesses.

Fijians had changed and many people now had smartphones, he said, adding that the foundation of nationwide connectivity is transforming how healthcare professionals treated patients, as 22 new portable, digital x-ray machines were given out to health facilities across Fiji, including in some of the most remote rural and maritime areas of the country.

Bainimarama said the single greatest advantage of these new machines is the rate at which they operate and that a 20-minute traditional x-ray process would be reduced down to about five seconds.

He said the digital x-ray process is not only faster, but it delivers better care as the images it captures can be quickly and securely shared across the nation’s national healthcare network, which is critical for the diagnosis of certain conditions and creates an accurate digital record that informs better treatment, anywhere in Fiji.

Bainimarama said only four hospitals in Fiji have been using digital x-ray machines so far and that these new 22 machines will mean that more Fijians will have access to the best possible medical treatment and equipment. Enditem