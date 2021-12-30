New Year’s Eve fireworks displays near me in 2021: The NYE events that haven’t been canceled around England

New Year’s Eve fireworks displays near me in 2021: The New Year’s Eve events in England that haven’t been canceled

As the number of cases of coronavirus rises, many towns and cities are canceling New Year’s Eve celebrations, including fireworks displays.

Coronavirus has infected New Year’s Eve celebrations in England for the second year running.

Despite the fact that Boris Johnson has not imposed any new restrictions for the New Year period beyond the existing Plan B measures, many event organizers have decided it is not worth the risk and have canceled their events.

We look at where you can celebrate and which fireworks shows are still going on.

Because of the unprecedented number of Covid cases in the capital, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has canceled the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks along the Thames and celebrations in Trafalgar Square.

“Our world-famous New Year’s Eve display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year due to the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

However, the events will be replaced by a live broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer, which he described as “celebrating our city and highlighting the defining moments of 2021.”

Many other major cities in England, including Manchester, have decided to cancel their New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.

The annual fireworks display on the Quayside has been cancelled by Newcastle City Council, but a laser display across the city’s skyline will go ahead.

Ripon, North Yorkshire, is holding New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Market Square, which will include a firework display on the land behind the town hall.

A New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the Tower Festival Headland has been approved by Blackpool Council in Lancashire.

The Cathedral Masquerade, a ticketed event with a silent disco, bars, and street food, takes place at Truro Cathedral in Cornwall.

Residents of Birmingham can purchase tickets for a night of music at the city’s Symphony Hall, which will host a New Year’s Eve Gala with the London Concert Orchestra.

And with a New Year’s Eve event for ticketholders at Peaky Blinders “Great Gatsby style,” Manchester is transporting itself to the Prohibition era of the 1920s.

