New Year’s Eve in Times Square will go on as planned, with crowds being kept to a minimum.

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will go on as planned next week, but with fewer people than usual due to COVID-19.

To allow for more distance, viewing areas that normally hold around 58,000 people will be reduced to around 15,000 people, and everyone in attendance will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

The changes were made as New York City battles an outbreak of the omicron virus, which has spread rapidly.

With 17,200 new cases filed on Tuesday, the city set a single-day record.

Concerts, sporting events, and Broadway shows have been canceled as a result of the surge, but de Blasio has expressed a strong preference for the annual Times Square ball drop to go on as planned.

De Blasio announced gleefully a few weeks ago that a fully vaccinated crowd of hundreds of thousands of people would be returning to the iconic celebration after it was limited to small groups of essential workers last year.

But that was before omicron went up in flames.

De Blasio said Thursday that the city is keeping an eye on the situation and will issue additional warnings if necessary.

Other changes announced Thursday include the fact that spectators will not be allowed into viewing areas until 3 p.m., which is much later than in previous years.

Last New Year’s Eve, Times Square was mostly deserted, with Jennifer Lopez and other artists performing to small groups of essential workers behind police barricades.

Following the widespread availability of vaccines in the United States, the city allowed crowds to return to the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, and other events.

Due to an omicron variant, Fox has canceled its New Year’s Eve special.

