New Year’s Eve restrictions in the UK: What the laws are for NYE in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

New Year’s Eve restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland: What the laws are for NYE in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Differences in Covid restrictions have sparked fears that people from Scotland and Wales will travel to England to spend New Year’s Eve.

This Christmas, the UK largely avoided the Covid restrictions that wreaked havoc on the holiday season last year.

With the Omicron variant spreading across the country and coronavirus cases on the rise, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were quick to implement new measures after the holidays.

Many people’s New Year’s Eve plans were effectively thwarted by the tighter restrictions, though it was confirmed in England that the current Plan B rules would remain in place until the end of the year.

This has sparked fears that people in Scotland and Wales will flee the tighter Covid restrictions in their home countries and travel to England to celebrate the New Year – here’s how the restrictions now differ across the UK.

England has the most lax rules in the UK, with Sajid Javid confirming on Monday that Plan B measures would be in place until at least the New Year.

Boris Johnson, who was briefed on the latest Omicron data on Monday, has urged people to spend New Year’s Eve in a “prudent and sensible manner.”

“I believe that everyone should enjoy New Year’s Eve, but in a cautious and sensible manner,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Take a test, get some fresh air, consider others – but most importantly, get a boost.”

The following are the main restrictions currently in place in England:

On Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27th, Scotland imposed a series of new restrictions.

According to the new rules, Hogmanay celebrations will be canceled, and the Scottish Premiership winter break will be moved forward to avoid staging football matches within new crowd limits:

From Boxing Day onwards, Wales imposed new restrictions on household mixing and the size of gatherings.

“This new variant is very transmissible – it spreads very quickly wherever people come together,” Wales’ deputy chief medical officer Dr Chris Jones said in a statement on Tuesday.

Please take precautions to safeguard yourself and your family.”

In the days since Christmas, Northern Ireland has also enacted new legislation:

