New Yemeni alliances escalate attacks against anti-Houthi forces: sources

ADEN, Yemen, April 8 (Xinhua) — Armed confrontations continued on Wednesday to rock different areas in Yemen as new alliances have emerged in an attempt to abort the anti-Houthi military campaign.

According to a senior local military official, new military alliances emerged between some local factions, pushing the battles to escalate, despite the United Nation’s calls for de-escalating to contain coronavirus.

“Leaders of the Houthi rebel group launched secret reconciliation talks with representatives of Yemen’s Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah party,” the local source said on condition of anonymity.

He said that “the secret reconciliation talks that occurred in the Houthi-controlled central province of Ibb resulted in forming a new military alliance to advance toward the southern provinces.”

Both of the Houthi fighters and the Islamist forces escalated their attacks against the Southern Transitional Council (STC) allied with the Saudi-led Arab coalition, he said.

Another local military source confirmed to Xinhua that the anti-Houthi Yemeni forces stationed in the southern provinces came under coordinated attacks during the past few days.

“The newly-recruited southern forces controlling the southern provinces of Dhalea and Lahj were aggressively attacked by the Houthi and their new Islamist allies,” the source said anonymously.

Military operations are still escalating between the Yemeni warring factions despite the United Nation’s repeated calls for a temporary cease-fire to reduce the suffering of people in the impoverished Arab country.

Yemen has been locked in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out Sanaa.