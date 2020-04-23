New York cancels unhippocratic do-not-resuscitate order

ANKARA

The state of New York in the U.S. has rescinded a controversial do-not-resuscitate order, which instructed paramedics not to revive patients without a pulse, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“This guidance, proposed by physician leaders of the EMS Regional Medical Control Systems and the State Advisory Council – in accordance with American Heart Association guidance and based on standards recommended by the American College of Emergency Physicians and adopted in multiple other states – was issued April 17, 2020 at the recommendation of the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, and reflected ‎nationally recognized minimum standards,” the state health department’s spokeswoman, Jill Montag, said on Wednesday.

“However, they don’t reflect New York’s standards and for that reason DOH [Department of Health] Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker has ordered them to be rescinded,” she added.

Before the initial order was issued, first-responders were told to try to resuscitate patients found in cardiac arrest for up to 20 minutes, which is the traditional practice.

Several health workers voiced concern over the directive, saying that it was incompatible with their professional oath to save lives.

Social media users also slammed officials in New York for making the call on who gets to live and who gets to die.

The blanket order received green light last week by state’s health department, which deemed it “necessary during the COVID-19 response to protect the health and safety of EMS providers by limiting their exposure, conserve resources, and ensure optimal use of equipment to save the greatest number of lives.”

Earlier this month, another guidance for professionals in New York City and Long Island said cardiac arrest patients should not be transported to hospitals if they cannot be saved in the field, a controversial directive that came as hospitals are overwhelmed with an influx of coronavirus patients.

The death toll in the U.S. from COVID-19 has exceeded the 46,000 mark, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

New York is the worst-hit state with 19,118 deaths and more than 258,500 cases, followed by New Jersey with 4,753 deaths and nearly 92,400 cases.