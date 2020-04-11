New York City schools to remain shut until September

NEW YORK

Schools in New York will remain shut down until September to curb the spread of coronavirus, the city’s mayor said on Saturday.

In a press conference, Bill de Blasio said the schools, which have been closed since March 16, will not reopen until September.

This decision was not an easy one, but it was the right one, de Blasio said, adding that education will continue on the internet.

There are 1,800 schools and 1.1 million students in New York, which has the largest school system in the U.S.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Worldwide the pandemic has killed nearly 105,000 people, and infected some 1.72 million, while over 390,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

According to the same source, the number of cases in the U.S. now stands at 503,594, with a death toll of 18,860.