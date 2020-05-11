New York City will test children for coronavirus antibodies after 38 develop a mysterious inflammatory disease

People are waiting in line to get tests during the worldwide Corona Virus outbreak in Chicago.

REUTERS / Joshua Lott

New York City will begin testing children for antibodies after at least 38 have developed a mysterious disease related to the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

The disease, which de Blasio called a rare “multi-system inflammatory syndrome”, killed three children in the state, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday. One of them, a five-year-old, lived in the city, according to the mayor.

Of the 38 cases to date, almost half have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. However, the vast majority of those who tested negative had antibodies, de Blasio said at a press conference on Sunday.

Although the accuracy of certain antibody tests has been questioned, they are the only measure by which we can detect previous infections. They are looking for antibodies that the body produces to ward off the coronavirus, which remains in the blood for a while after the symptoms have resolved.

They work best two weeks after the onset of symptoms, while diagnostic or “molecular” tests using swabs and taking breath samples find the virus earlier, experts told Business Insider.

According to de Blasio and the healthcare system, NYC Health + Hospitals will conduct the new tests for children with Abbott’s antibody test.

Abbott’s test is 100% sensitive, which means that, according to the company, he finds 100% antibodies in coronavirus-positive people. And it’s 99.6% specific, which means it won’t find antibodies in coronavirus-negative people in 99.6% of cases, Abbott said.

Promotions

Earlier this week, only 4 deaths in children under the age of 10 were reported in the city, according to the City Health Department. It is a phenomenon that is both relieved and confused scientists who are still not sure how vulnerable children are to the virus or whether they can pass it on to others.

The story goes on

The mayor encouraged residents with children suffering from fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting to contact their doctors immediately, but those without doctors can call 311 instead, he added.

“For all parents out there, early detection is the key to fighting this,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “It can be treated. If you see these symptoms, take them seriously and act immediately.”

This article was updated on May 11 with information about the test equipment used by New York.

Read the original article about Business Insider