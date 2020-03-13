New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled amid…

NEW YORK, March 11 – The St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City has been canceled this year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday night, one of the most high-profile U.S. public events to be felled by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers plan to hold the event at a later date, Cuomo said in a statement.

The parade is usually held on March 17th, attracting millions of spectators who line up along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland. The tradition dates back to 1762, organizers say. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)