New York coronavirus cases jump to 1,374 as governor urges ‘compassion and cooperation’

New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said the latest projections showed his state’s coronavirus cases could peak in 45 days’ time, after announcing on Tuesday that the state’s total number of cases had jumped to 1,374.

New York has the highest number of known cases of any US state, but Cuomo said it was too early to advise people to shelter in place, as people in parts of California were ordered to do on Monday.

“It is a frightening time on every level,” Cuomo said at a press conference, explaining that the outbreak was a crisis but not a permanent one.

“Understand what we’re dealing with, understand the pressures that we’re feeling – but we will get through this much time,” Cuomo said. “Be a little bit more sensitive. Understand the stress, understand the fear, be a little bit more loving, a little bit more compassionate, a little bit more comforting, a little bit more cooperative, and we will get through this time.”

The governor announced 432 new coronavirus cases in New York, where 12 people have died from the respiratory illness. There are more than 4,000 cases across the US and 71 confirmed deaths.

Like the rest of the US, New York is working to curb the spread of coronavirus because of fears a rapid increase in cases could overwhelm the healthcare system. To stop the spread, people are advised to limit interactions with others and to take basic health precautions such as frequent handwashing.

Cuomo emphasized the 45-day estimate was a “projection” which should be taken with a “little grain of salt”. He said the focus was on minimizing the impact of coronavirus on senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems or underlying illness in a state that is home to 19.5 million people.

If the state’s peak projection is correct, Cuomo said it estimates a need for 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds and 18,600 to 37,200 intensive care (ICU) beds. The state has 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds.

To slow the spread of coronavirus, New York has closed schools for two weeks. It has also ordered restaurants to only make food for takeout and delivery and for bars and gyms to close. With New Jersey and Connecticut, New York has also banned gatherings of more than 50 people.

Cuomo said it was unlikely there would need to be domestic travel restrictions in New York.

“We have the highest number of cases in the country, I don’t think we have a lot of people wanting to come this way,” he said.

Cuomo said he would not yet order people to shelter in place in part because such a dramatic decision would need to be made in a uniform fashion. It would not be helpful, he said, if there was a shelter in place in New York City or the state capital, Albany, because it could drive large groups of people to leave.

“No city in the state can quarantine itself without state approval, and I have no interest whatsoever and no plan whatsoever to quarantine any city,” Cuomo said.

The state would use other measures to reduce transmission, he said, such as a greater reduction in business operations, before it would need to advise a regional quarantine.

On the opposite side of the country, however, people in the Bay Area of California were waking up to the first day of a shelter in place order which advised about 7 million people to stay inside their homes unless it is absolutely necessary to leave.

It is a drastic move similar to ones taken in Italy, Spain and China, the first of its kind in the US.

“The time now is not to panic,” San Francisco’s mayor, London Breed, said in a news conference. “It’s for us to come together. It’s for us to follow the directives. It’s to do everything in our respective capacities to prevent the spread of coronavirus so we can get past this very challenging time.”

Several other states have ordered businesses to close or limit service, including Colorado, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky, Louisiana and Indiana.

Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, on Monday ordered restaurants to only provide takeout, drive-thru and delivery service through the end of March and ordered gyms and movie theaters to close. There are 54 confirmed cases in the state.

“My number one priority remains to protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We are all better off when all of us are healthy, and that’s especially true for the most vulnerable. These aggressive actions are aimed at saving lives.”