New York death toll from coronavirus exceeds 2,300

WASHINGTON

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. state of New York rose to 2,373 from 1,941, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Cuomo told a daily news conference the state has 92,381 confirmed cases and 7,434 people have been discharged from hospitals.

He said 21,000 out-of-state health care workers have volunteered to help fight the pandemic in New York.

“I thank them, I thank their patriotism. New Yorkers will return the favor,” he said. “This is going to affect every place in this country.”

New York is the U.S. state worst-hit by the pandemic, followed by New Jersey and California, the states with the second and third-most infections, trailing far behind with nearly 22,500 and 10,000 cases respectively.

Worldwide, more than 965,000 people have been infected with the virus, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University in Maryland state.

More than 203,000 have recovered while but more than 49,200 have died, according to the university’s data.

