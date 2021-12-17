New York has the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day in pandemic history.

Governor Kathy Hochul says, ‘We can’t — and won’t — go back to where we were 21 months ago.’

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, the state saw the highest single-day total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on Friday.

According to Hochul, the state reported 21,027 positive cases out of 263,536 test results, for a positive ratio of 7.98 percent.

There were 3,839 hospitalizations reported, as well as 60 deaths.

She wrote, “We can’t — and won’t — go back to where we were 21 months ago.”

“We have the tools necessary to combat this virus.”

Put a mask on.

Make sure you’re up to date on your shots.

If you’ve had all of your vaccinations, get a booster as soon as possible.”

The winter surge cases, according to Hochul, are “a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet” and that people should take extra precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new omicron variant accounted for 13.1 percent of total cases in New York and neighboring New Jersey last week, while officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated and booster shots.