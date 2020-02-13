New York policemen shot in targeted attacks by gunman

NEW YORK, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — A policeman was shot Sunday morning in the New York borough of The Bronx shortly after two other police officers were assaulted in the same area, in targeted attacks by the same gunman, local media reported.

In the first attack on Saturday night, one of the two police officers was injured when a gunman fired into their patrol van. In the second assault on Sunday morning, another policeman was shot when the gunman entered a police station and opened fire.

The two incidents took place within hours of one another.

Both of the injured policemen are expected to recover, and the gunman who opened fire in the police station has been taken into custody, according to local officials.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea was quoted by media as saying the officer at the wheel of the patrol van Saturday night was grazed in the chin and neck, but his carotid artery narrowly avoided injury.

The officers had been stationed in the neighborhood because of recent drug activity and violence, Shea said.

The officer shot in the police station is in stable condition, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday morning.

“An attack on our NYPD officers is an attack on ALL New Yorkers,” tweeted the mayor, adding that “this despicable hatred is an attempt to divide our city and undermine our safety. We cannot and will not let that happen.”