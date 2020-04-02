New York records 66,000 virus cases, over 1,200 deaths

WASHINGTON

New York state has recorded 66,497 positive novel coronavirus infections as the death toll there surpassed 1,200, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

“Those numbers are daunting to be sure,” Cuomo said during a news conference in New York City. “It’s continuing to move across the state of New York. There’s only one county now that does not have a COVID case.”

A total of 1,218 people have died from the disease statewide.

About 9,500 New Yorkers diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection are hospitalized, including roughly 2,300 people being treated in intensive care units while roughly 4,200 patients have been discharged.

The new figures come as the state ramps up testing for the virus, and Cuomo said 14,000 people were tested on Sunday alone.

New York has more coronavirus infections by than any other state by far, with the bulk of its cases being centered in or around the densely-populated New York City metropolitan area.

There are 153,246 confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S., including 2,828 deaths, according to a running tally being compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

The states of Maryland and Virginia, which border the nation’s capital, issued stay at home orders earlier Monday in an effort to curb the virus’ spread within the states.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said those who flout the directive will face misdemeanor charges and penalties including up to one year in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

Exemptions are being made for individuals performing essential tasks like seeking medical care or buying food. Hogan’s order will go into effect Monday night.

Shortly after Hogan made his announcement, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam followed suit, issuing a similar order that will remain in place until June 10.

“Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing,” he said in a statement.

Most people who contract the virus will have mild to moderate symptoms, but the virus can be particularly deadly for the elderly and for individuals with underlying health conditions.

Over 160,000 people have recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins, which counted 766,336 virus cases worldwide.