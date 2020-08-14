New York Reopens More Nonessential Businesses, Museums, Aquariums, Bowling Alleys, And More

As New York drops to a 1% coronavirus positivity rate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would be entering Phase 4 of reopening.

The Phase 4 plan allows for more nonessential businesses to reopen, including indoor museums, historical sites, aquariums, and other cultural centers with guidelines to reopen gyms expected to come from Cuomo on Monday.

“Low-risk cultural activities, museums, aquariums, other low-risk cultural arts can reopen in New York City Aug. 24, so they can get their protocols in place,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters (via CNBC).

“Museums and other cultural events can operate at 25% capacity, but they have to issue timed ticketing with staggered entry. Face coverings also must be worn at all times,” he added.

Other businesses that may reopen on Monday include bowling alleys, which the governor said must keep capacity at 50% and have every other lane closed, USA Today reported.

Additional sanitizing procedures also reportedly need to be implemented by the bowling alleys, including the disinfectant of shared equipment. Face masks will need to worn by bowlers, and employees and drink and food orders will be limited to wait service, USA Today said.

For the 7th straight day, the statewide infection rate has been below 1%.

And the sample size is increasing.

Let’s go New York. What we are doing is working. https://t.co/ruKzYWxtA0

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 14, 2020

Cuomo said the reopenings was based on the 1% positivity rate that New York has seen over the last seven days. New York, once the epicenter of the coronavirus, has over 423,000 positive cases of the coronavirus, with over 32,800 COVID-19 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported.