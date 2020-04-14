New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. John Minchillo / AP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that “the worst is over” in the state hardest hit by the coronavirus, where more than 1 in 100 residents has tested positive and the death toll has exceeded the barrier of 10,000. Cuomo clarified that only if they acted intelligently will the numbers of deceased and hospitalized be kept in check, but that if people began to act recklessly the numbers could change in two or three days and the situation would worsen. The Democratic governor also announced in his daily press conference that health and economic officials from six East Coast states, including his, are working together on a regional plan to gradually ease the restrictions.

671 people have died in New York in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure in the last week and almost 19,000 patients remain hospitalized. Contagions reach 195,031, when in all of Spain they are 169,496. The authorities explain the very high rate of infection due to the density of the State: “Dense environments are their feeding zones,” said Cuomo. Even though the death toll is “basically flat,” the governor warned that if he is correct that “the worst is over,” it could take 12 to 18 months for the state economy to return to normal.

Cuomo is working with the Governors of Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Connecticut to initiate a phased economic reopening process. Mainly with the last two states mentioned, because a large part of New York’s labor comes from them. Having a coordinated regional plan “is the smart thing for everyone. For the people of those States and for the people of my State. This is the time for smart, competent and effective government. Nothing else matters, “according to Cuomo.

The health and economic officials of this special regional task force will study the data, the research that has been done so far, the experience of other countries, and will provide guidelines and parameters for states to move forward, according to the governor of New York. The Donald Trump Administration is also preparing a new special task force focused on restarting the economy. According to Axios news site, Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and economic adviser Larry Kudlow, will be part of this group, which will aim to get Americans back to work on May 1.

Trump affirmed on Monday on Twitter that the White House and the governors will make a decision “shortly” “together” on the reopening of the economy. He criticized that some media say that it is the governors who must make this resolution in the States, and not the federal government. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the President’s decision, and for many good reasons. That said, the Administration and I are working closely with the governors, and this will continue. “

