New York universities SUNY and CUNY to go to distance…

March 11 – The State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) will move to a distance learning model starting on March 19 in response to the coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference on Wednesday.

The schools will continue the remote learning model for the remainder of the spring semester, Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said the number of coronavirus cases in New York state has increased to 212 from 173 the day before. (reporting by Nathan Layne in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)