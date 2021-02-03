New Yorkers willing to drive hours to nab COVID-19 vaccine: media

NEW YORK, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Facing a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses and what they say is a disjointed system for securing appointments, some New York residents are planning to travel hundreds of miles across the state to get a shot, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Other New York residents also said their vaccine appointments were a good excuse for a mini-vacation. But most described the appointment process as vexing and said they were frustrated that the state hadn’t allocated a greater number of doses to more densely populated regions, said the Journal.

Local officials around the state have also complained the state was diverting precious vaccine doses to its own hubs — where any New Yorker can sign up for an appointment — instead of funneling them to local pharmacies, clinics or county-run sites that serve area residents, it added.

Roughly 7 million New Yorkers meet the state’s current eligibility criteria, which include people 65 years or older, health-care workers, nursing-home residents and staff, as well as essential workers including teachers. State officials said they receive around 250,000 vaccine doses a week.

Around 600,000 people have made appointments at the state vaccination hubs, Health Department spokesman Gary Holmes was quoted as saying, and roughly 75 percent of them were made by New Yorkers from the same region of the state.

Late Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted that “88% of first doses allocated to NYS healthcare distribution sites have been administered as of 11 am today. 1,554,450 first doses received. 1,361,212 first doses administered.”

“Due to expected (bad) weather, NYS is rescheduling vaccine appointments at the following locations for tomorrow: Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct, Javits, Westchester Center. Those w(ith) appointments will get emails/text messages w(ith) new times/days to reschedule for this week,” he added.

As of Monday morning, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 43,634 coronavirus deaths in New York State, the worst in the country. Enditem