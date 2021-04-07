New Zealand boosts space technology cooperation with Germany

WELLINGTON, April 7 (Xinhua) — New Zealand’s aerospace industry is getting a boost through cooperation with the German Aerospace Center (DLR), which is expected to improve its capability and potentially lead to joint space missions, New Zealand’s Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Megan Woods said Wednesday.

According to her, 12 New Zealand organizations have been chosen to work with world-leading experts at DLR to complete feasibility studies for cooperation on propulsion, space communications and remote sensing technologies.

DLR is Germany’s national research center that conducts research and development activities in the fields of aeronautics, space, energy, transport, security and digitalization.

Woods said the feasibility studies will lead to larger scale collaborations, potentially including joint New Zealand-Germany space missions.

“Our Government has helped accelerate growth including through an enabling regulatory regime for space, the Airspace Integration Trials Programme and investing in the MethaneSAT climate change space mission,” the minister said.

Approximately 900,000 New Zealand dollars in funding has been allocated to the 12 space technology projects from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s 28 million New Zealand dollars in Catalyst Fund, which is aimed at growing partnerships with international research organizations.

“The recipients of this funding range from universities and research organizations to start-up enterprises – many of which are conducting ground-breaking research for the future of our aerospace industry,” Woods said.

“Germany is one of New Zealand’s leading science and innovation partners and DLR houses some of the world’s most advanced aerospace technology capability. This is a natural partnership to enable New Zealand to be involved in cutting edge aerospace research,” said Woods.

“New Zealand has unique competitive advantages which help to enable growth in the aerospace industry, including our geographic location and innovative thinking,” she said. (1 New Zealand dollar equals 0.71 U.S. dollar) Enditem