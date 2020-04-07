New Zealand can put COVID-19 under control: PM

WELLINGTON, April 5 (Xinhua) — New Zealand government believed that the country can put COIVD-19 under control, as the country reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, making the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,039 in the country.

Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield from New Zealand Ministry of Health gave the update at a daily COVID-19 press conference. According to Bloomfield, New Zealand reported 48 new confirmed and 41 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,039 in the country. Fifteen people are currently in hospital, including three people in ICU. Altogether 156 people have recovered and one person died from the disease.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the number of the COVID-19 cases in the country is steady. She believed the national lockdown is working and making a difference. “Going hard and going early appear to be paying off for us,” Ardern said.

New Zealand broadened the case definition for COVID-19 from last Friday. However, there is not a big increase in the number of cases reported, indicating a “good thing”, Ardern said.

Ardern also acknowledged New Zealanders for the sacrifice they have made during the lockdown period. She is confidence that the country can put COVID-19 under control.

While most of the COVID-19 cases confirmed in New Zealand are related to overseas travels, 12 clusters of community transmission in the country have been confirmed and are still under investigation.

New Zealand declared a national emergency and entered into a national lockdown from March 25. People are urged to stay home to contain community transmission of COVID-19. New Zealand has closed its border to non-residents from March 19.