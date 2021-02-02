New Zealand committed to strong protection for wetlands: minister

WELLINGTON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The New Zealand government is committed to strong protection for wetlands to recognize the valuable role they play and the large-scale loss of wetlands due to human activity, Environment Minister David Parker said on Tuesday to mark World Wetlands Day.

“Wetlands are a precious taonga (treasure) and must be protected, preserved and restored,” Parker said in a statement, adding that wetlands filter out unhealthy and damaging substances, and act as buffers for flooding, as nutrient cyclers, water purifiers and as important carbon sinks.

In addition, wetlands provide vital habitat for a diverse range of endemic flora and fauna, including New Zealand’s critically endangered birds like matuku and kotuku, as well as 67 percent of freshwater and estuarine fish species and 13 percent of nationally threatened plant species, Parker said.

“Wetlands play a central role in our freshwater system but are extremely fragile. The job for us is to make sure our wetlands can continue to survive, thrive and support a healthy environment for all New Zealanders,” he said.

“The value of wetlands has not always been recognized, and many were drained for housing and development, and other land uses. As a result, 90 percent of our wetlands have been lost,” he added.

The government has put in place the Essential Freshwater package of regulatory reforms which aims to stop further degradation, show material improvements within five years and restore waterways to health within a generation, the minister said. Enditem