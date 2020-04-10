New Zealand confirms 26 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, April 8 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 26 new confirmed and 24 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable infections to 1,210 in the country.

One person has died from COVID-19 so far, and 282 people had recovered, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield from the Ministry of Health said at a press conference.

There are 12 significant clusters across the country. Community transmission accounts for 2 percent of the cases, Bloomfield said.

Twelve people are in hospitals across New Zealand, with two patients in a critical condition in intensive care units, he said.

New Zealand entered a four-week lockdown, or epidemic response Alert Level 4, on March 26. The government wage subsidy scheme has helped more than 1 million Kiwis keep their jobs, according to the government.

The State of National Emergency to support the COVID-19 response will be extended a second time, for a further seven days.

A State of National Emergency provides the people managing the response in an emergency access to powers they would not normally have, but might require now to implement and enforce these measures, according to Minister of Civil Defense Peeni Henare.

Health Minister David Clark said a range of support is being rolled out across New Zealand to help people look after their mental health during COVID-19.