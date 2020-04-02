New Zealand confirms 47 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, April 1 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 47 new confirmed and 14 probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable infections to 708 in the country.

There were no additional deaths and 82 people had recovered, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield from the Ministry of Health told a press conference.

New Zealand entered the national lockdown last Wednesday, which will last for at least four weeks.

The national state of emergency has been officially extended for seven days.

Bloomfield said anyone struggling with lockdown is advised to call the government hotline to discuss any mental health issues.