New Zealand gov’t supports communities impacted by Southland flooding

WELLINGTON, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — The New Zealand government will contribute 100,000 NZ dollars (64,193 U.S. dollars) to the Southland regional Mayoral Relief Fund, to support communities impacted by the recent flooding in Southland.

Minister of Civil Defense Peeni Henare said on Friday that this week’s flooding has caused significant disruption to communities in the lower South Island.

“This week’s severe weather and subsequent flooding has impacted people’s livelihoods, led to the evacuation of entire communities, and stranded travelers and tourists, and damaged property,” Henare said in a statement.

“I know that this will have been a difficult time for many people but it was great that people took steps to keep themselves and their families safe and listened to official advice,” he said, adding that “friends and neighbors looking out for one another.”

The minister said the funding assistance will help those communities impacted by the flooding to bounce back, adding the Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities get back on their feet after an emergency.

Emergency Services and other government agencies have been on the ground supporting the response. The New Zealand Transport Agency is working hard to repair damage and reopen roads, he said.

Friday’s announcement follows the earlier declaration of “an adverse event” for the Southland and Otago regions, which made extra funding of 100,000 NZ dollars available for Rural Support Trusts to help speed up the recovery of farming businesses.