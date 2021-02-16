New Zealand housing market continues apace despite summer holidays

WELLINGTON, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Despite most New Zealanders taking a summer holiday in January, the housing market was “busier and more buoyant than we would usually see at this time of the year,” according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) on Tuesday.

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.3 percent from 612,000 NZ dollars (443,113 U.S. dollars) in January 2020 to 730,300 NZ dollars in January 2021, statistics show.

The largest city Auckland’s median house price increased by 14.9 percent from 870,000 NZ dollars at the same time last year to 1 million NZ dollars, according to REINZ.

“Usually, in January the residential property market slows down, and prices ease off a bit as people head to the beach for their summer holidays. However, the first month of 2021 was anything but normal, as house prices across the country have continued to rise with January seeing four regions reach new record median prices and one region equal its December record,” Chief Executive at REINZ Bindi Norwell said in a statement.

Furthermore, 27 districts around the country reached new record high median prices, with 13 of those districts exceeding last month’s record, Norwell said.

Additionally, the fear of future price rises and the fear of missing out lingers deep in buyers’ minds and is impacting people’s buying behavior as January saw a continuation of properties selling at a rapid pace,” she said. Enditem